2012 AFCON golden boot winner Emmanuel Mayuka has been training with FAZ Super Division side Napsa Stars as guest player to keep fit.

It is believed that the former Southampton striker asked the Pensioners if he can be training with the team.

Napsa have revealed that this is the second week the 29 year old has been with their team.

Since successfully conquering Africa and leaving the continent in awe eight years ago during the AFCON tournament held in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, Mayuka has failed to replicate that form either at national team or club level.

Recently social media went ablaze with pictures of Mayuka in what was not so athletic state.