NAPSA Stars Football Club has concluded its mid-season transfers with the signing of 2012 AFCON champion and former Southampton FC striker Emmanuel Mayuka on a two year contract.

The Pensioners have also signed Kenyan international goalkeeper Shaaban Odhoji on a permanent contract from Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia FC.

This brings the total number of players signed in this window to four with the first two being striker Tapson Kaseba and midfielder Daniel Adoko who joined NAPSA Stars two weeks ago.

Club Board Chairman, Dr. Gregory Nsofu confirmed the signing of Mayuka and Shaaban saying he has no doubt that the two players are coming to NAPSA with enough experience to help the club.

Mayuka has been training with the Pensioners the last three weeks.