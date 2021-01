MAYUKA LATE GOAL SENDS NAPSA THROUGH

2012 AFRICA Cup winner Emmanuel Mayuka’s late equaliser away to UD Songo in Mozambique has sent Napsa Stars Football Club to the Pregroup stages of the 2020/21 CAF Confederations Cup.

Mayuka netted the equaliser in the 74th just a minute after been introduced following a King Lau first half opener for the hosts.

The match ended 1-1 aggregate but the Zambians went through on away goal rule following a 0-0 home draw back in Lusaka in the first leg match.