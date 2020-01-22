Struggling Chipolopolo player Emmanuel Mayuka
lost a house to bailiffs two months ago. A source
close to Mayuka’s relative has revealed.
According to Mayuka, he has been depressed for
a long time now due to the fact that he cant find
any club interested in him.
Due to depression Mayuka begun finding comfort
in alcohol and contracted huge debts were he
put his house as collateral.
However, following failure to settle the loan fully,
the Shylocks pounced on Mayuka and grabbed
the only thing he had – a home.
The source says Mayuka’s family has tried to
help but to no avail as the once chipolopolo star
continued to abuse the binge.
Mayuka has caused a stire on social media after
a picture of him went viral were his eyes seems
like someone who is married to tujilijili. -Zambian Watch