Former Zambia international striker Emmanuel Mayuka made a debut for Napsa Stars against Red Arrows in the FAZ MTN Super Division match played on Saturday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka which the home side won 1-0.

With the game heading for a 0-0 draw, Napsa head coach Mohammed Fathi introduced the striker in the 77th minute with the view of finding the winning goal but made little impact. It was his opposite number and fellow 2012 Africa Cup winner James Chamanga who made the difference with the 88th minute spot kick after Tapson Kaseba was judged to have handled the ball in the area.

The 40 year old Chamanga is the leading top scorer of the current season with 12 goals, one better than second placed Zesco United striker Jesse Were.

Struggling Napsa who once enjoyed the top spot are now 5th after losing three out of their last four games while recording one draw. 6th placed Arrows and 7th Kabwe Warriors are just a point and two points from catching Napsa respectively.

SATURDAY RESULTS

Nkana 0-1 Forest Rangers

Green Eagles 2-2 Lumwana Radiants

Red Arrows 1-0 Napsa Stars

Buildcon 0-2 Kabwe Warriors

Kysa 0-0 Zanaco

Nkwazi 3-0 Nakambala Leopards

Lusaka Dynamos 2-2 Green Buffaloes

SUNDAY

Power Dynamos vs Zesco United

Kansanshi Dynamos vs Mufulira Wanderers

TOP SEVEN LOG STANDING

1. Forest Rangers 42pts

2. Green Eagles 41pts

3. Nkana 39pts

4. Zesco United 38pts

5. Napsa Stars 36pts

6. Red Arrows 35pts

7. Kabwe Warriors 34pts

BOTTOM FIVE STANDING

14. Nkwazi 25pts

15. Kansanshi Dynamos 23pts

16. Nakambala Leopards 16pts

17. Kysa 13pts

18. Mufulira Wanderers 10pts