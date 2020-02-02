By Aaron Mubanga Jnr

2012 AFCON winner, Emmanuel Mayuka has been shaping up well with Super League side Napsa Stars.

Mayuka is on a two weeks special training with the Pensioners as he looks to make his way back to the field.

Napsa Stars have also made stringent measures to keep the former Southampton striker away from the lime light by restricting access to their training ground and making him use Napsa Stars bus to and from training instead of his own vehicle.

Mayuka joined Green Buffaloes upon his return from Isreal but things did not work out and he is looking for a new challenge and Napsa Stars may offer him that.

Mayuka is however yet to officially pen an deal with the Pensioners but should he impress Mohammed Fathi and his technical bench he may just earn himself a deal.

(ZamFoot Crew)