MAZABUKA CENTRAL ASPIRING MP RECEIVES DEATH THREATS

Aspiring 2021 Member of Parliament for Mazabuka Central Constituency, Kizzy Moonga, popularly known as “Rocky 7” says that his family is living in fear following death threats from unknown people.

Moonga who is seeking adoption under the United Party for National Development, (UPND) exclusively tells Byta FM News that he received death threats over the weekend from people threatening to attack his family.

He explains that a close family member has alerted him that some people have been hired from Lusaka to harm his family.

Moonga (in black shirt) says he has reported the matter to police, further vowing that he will not be intimidated by threats in his bid to contest as Member of Parliament for Mazabuka Central Constituency.-Byta FM Zambia