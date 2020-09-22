MAZABUKA DC ALLEGEDLY REJECTS UPNDs FOUR GEN SETS MEANT TO SUPPLEMENT SUPPLY OF ELECTRICITY DURING MOBILE ISSUANCE OF NRCs

Mazabuka District Commissioner Jenny Chirwa has allegedly rejected four generators donated by the United Party for National Development (UPND) to supplement the supply of electricity during the ongoing mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRC’s) in the district.

UPND Mazabuka District chairperson Oliver Mulomba disclosed this during a media briefing held at Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo ‘s residence Monday afternoon.

Mulomba claimed that Chirwa rejected the donation of the generator sets saying government will use its resources and equipment during the exercise.

He noted that rejecting the gen sets is a clear indication that the PF government does not want the people of Southern Province to get NRCs.

Mulomba has since vowed that the UPND will continue monitoring the issuance of NRCs and will not tolerate any tricks or delaying tactics that will slow or delay people from obtaining the national document.

However Mazabuka District Commissioner Jenny Chirwa declined to comment on the matter but promised to issue a comprehensive statement to the media.