A MOB yesterday morning dragged a patient admitted to Mazabuka General Hospital and killed him and set him ablaze.

The deceased was admitted to hospital after being beaten by a mob which found him loitering in River View Compound in Mazabuka around 02:30 hours suspecting him of gassing.

“He was badly beaten by irate members of the public after he was found with a bag in which there was a horse pipe approximately more than a meter long, a pad lock ,a bunch of keys and some herbs.He sustained a broken right leg and general body injuries,” police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo told Kalemba in a statement.

According to Katongo, a quick follow up by the police was made and tyres, logs and other materials with a view to setting him ablaze were found upon which he was rushed to Mazabuka General Hospital where he was admitted.

“The following day (today), 07:32 hours, a mob mobilised themselves and descended on the suspect who they pulled out and further beat him up and later set him ablaze.The person died on the spot and the body has been deposited in Mazabuka General Hospital mortuary,” Katongo explained.

She warned that Police would “use every means available to address lawlessness by members of the public.”

(Source: Kalemba)