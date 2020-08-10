MAZABUKA PF REJECT HAMUKALE

THE ruling Patriotic Front leadership in Mazabuka district has distanced itself from the endorsement of Southern province Minister Edify Hamukale as their preferred parliamentary candidate for Mazabuka Central Constituency in the 2021 general elections.

PF Mazabuka District vice-chairperson Mabvuto Mutolwa tells has been quoted by Byta FM saying the Mazabuka central seat is still open for people interested in contesting on the PF ticket.

Mutolwa said the party had not yet selected a candidate and had since called on all aspiring candidates to feel free to work.

He says the party will follow laid down procedures when adopting candidates at different levels for the 2021 general elections.

On Saturday, some Patriotic Front (PF) officials in Mazabuka Central Constituency endorsed Hamukale as their preferred candidate for the Mazabuka central constituency seat in 2021.

The party officials that comprised ward officials led by former Information and Publicity Secretary Simon Peter Zulu who convened at Hillside clinic said they want Hamukale to contest as MP.

Zulu said he strongly believes that Hamukale was the only candidate who could deliver a victory against Nkombo.

He explained that Hamukale had effectively delivered as a Provincial Minister and had roots from the royal family of Mwanachingwala, thereby bettering his chances of victory.

Kaleya West Ward PF Women Treasurer, Chiti Mwamba said the ruling party in Mazabuka was now tired of losing to the UPND due to lack of credible candidates to compete favourably against Nkombo.

Judith Chikasi, another member bemoaned lack of development in the district saying there is lack of commitment to addressing challenges for the people.

Credit: Byta FM