MAZABUKA RESIDENTS CHEAT DEATH AS TRUCK SMASHES FOUR VEHICLES NEAR THE NOTORIOUS SHOPRITE T – JUNCTION

Four Mazabuka residents Sunday morning cheated death after a truck belonging to BHL Group which allegedly had a mechanical brake malfunction smashed five vehicles that were parked at PRAV Wholesalers.

Joe Pandwe reports from Mazabuka that the truck registration number BCB 4663 which was being driven by Mbimbi Clephas also uprooted the traffic light pole that is adjacent to Southern Water and Sewerage Company.

By midday, Mazabuka traffic Police officers had blocked the stretch between BookWorld and the Post Office as they were clearing off all vehicles that were involved in the accident.

No fatalities have been recorded so far but the truck driver and five casualties are currently receiving medical attention at Mazabuka General Hospital.

For over 15 years, Mazabuka residents have been advocating for an alternative divertion away from the infamous Shoprite T – Junction.

Tune in to Byta FM now if you can and listen to Shem Makayi, owner of the Toyota Ipsum registration number BAB 2411 and the truck driver, Mbimbi as they explain how the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo tells Byta FM that the accident was as a result of the truck failing to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed.