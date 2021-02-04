MAZABUKA TOWN COUNCIL BREAK-IN, PLANNED MOVE

…security guard on the run leaving behind confession he did it.

The Police in Mazabuka have launched a manhunt for a Security Guard believed to have been behind the break-in at Mazabuka Municipal Council at the weekend.

Sources at civic center have identified the suspect as Edify Mugankila (in picture), the guard who was on duty during the break-in that is emerging as a planned move.

Confession messages – seen by Byta FM News – believed to be from Mugankila claim he stole a red Generator, Laptop and an undisclosed amount of money with the help of three guys from an unnamed “Ghetto.”

He says it has always been his plan and destiny, adding that he has keys to all the offices at the council.

“Bcoz am gone, it was always a plan, this is my destiny. I have a key 2 all da offices mu council am sure da massage I left a work will b da talk of da year. So who is now da baddest mr car crusher?” read one his messages.

He adds: “I aso took da laptop from LSMPK n da missing money at F/N Dibula is inocent.”

The motive behind the break-in remains unknown, but Mazabuka Municipal Council Town Clerk, Shilla Songolo has confirmed police are looking for the security guard without giving further details.

Songolo says no one saw the break-in coming from a worker within the council.

This is a second ‘mysterious’ break in at the local authority offices in three months.