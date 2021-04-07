BELEMU EXPECTED THE PARTY TO SUPPORT HIS CANDIDATURE AGAINST THE WILL OF PEOPLE OF MBABALA — MWEETWA

The United Party for National Development, (UPND) says outgoing Mbabala Member of Parliament, Ephraim Belemu could not stand the competition for the Choma based constituency seat.

UPND Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa also argues that the opposition has nothing to do with Belemu’s defection, but the grassroots have rejected his candidature.

During a press briefing in Choma Wednesday, Mweetwa disclosed that Belemu expected the party to support him contain the pressure from voters in Mbabala.

He, however, reiterated that the voice of the voters is more powerful and the party does not interfere.

“His departure is an issue to do with candidature and the fight around the Mbabala candidature. Nothing more or less than that. It is about Mbabala candidature. It is not about HH. It’s not about anybody . When he talks brothers, backstabbing him. The people he is competing against is his brothers. In fact of the candidates is a Belemu,” stated Mweetwa

Mweetwa thanks Belemu and immediate past spokesperson, Charles Kakoma – but says their exit will not deter the UPND’s commitment to serving the country.

He further challenges to re-contest Mbabala on his new party to test his popularity, but says the UPND will ensure he gets Zero votes.

Belemu defected Tuesday and accused the opposition UPND of betraying his loyalty to the party.