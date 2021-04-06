By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

SOUTH MP ADOPTIONS STIFF

2021 MP adoption in Southern Province has seen each constituency having more than 15 candidates applying to be adopted on UPND ticket;

The incumbents are few that will be adopted because most of them had abandoned the constituencies. For example Mbabala MP now PF Cadre was chased by Mbabala residents last month for visiting them this year from 2016 when he won the elections.

Electorates in Southern are determined to punish none performing MPs. It’s important for people to understand that Southern Province is like a self governed Province, people decide. We hope to see others in other constituencies across Zambia being rejected for only appearing during Elections….

#2021 is about People power!