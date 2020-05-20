ZAMBIAN striker Collins Mbesuma is set to launch a football academy in Luanshya once the Coronavirus lockdown easies in South Africa.

Mbesuma, in an interview from South Africa yesterday, said he intended to open a Collins Mbesuma Academy in his home town as a way of giving back to the town, and country at large.

The academy will be an addition to the one he already has in South Africa where he is still playing active football for a lower National Division club Tuks FC.

“Yes I will soon launch the Collins Mbesuma Academy in Luanshya but it will be open to all Zambians. Luanshya is where I started my football journey from playing ‘Chimpombwa’ and later on Roan United and I feel I just have to invest and give back to the community,” Mbesuma said.

He said football standards in Luanshya had gone down and that it was time he started something from the roots and help develop the sport.

“Roan United is what made me who I am today and why can’t I give back to my town?… I have been thinking about it and the right time is now,” Mbesuma said.

Mbesuma was part of the 2012 Africa Cup winning Chipolopolo side.

#CollinsMbesumaZSM #RoanUnitedZSM

Report by: Sandra Mwila, Times of Zambia