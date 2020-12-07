MCDONALD CHIPENZI FIRES SHOTS AT ECZ

ECZ & SELECTIVE RESPECT OF LAW.

By McDonald Chipenzi

ECZ has not been doing continuous registration of voters as per section 7 of the electoral process Act of 2016 but doing it for 30 days citing limited money for the breach of this provision

Yet, the same ECZ is afraid of being in contempt of the concourt ruling on prison vote and have rushed it for 2021 General Election under auspicious circumstances.

The law does not allow it to discard or annul a voter’s Register which is complied on continuous basis but only allowed to compile, alter/change/amend details of VOTER’S and delete the dead voters.

But the ECZ has ignored this provision and discarded the 2006 As amended in 2011 and 2016 voters register.

The constitution in article 43 guides that all those eligible to register and vote must do so meaning that all those 18 years old and above on August 12, 2021 Which is the election day must be on the register instead ECZ puts cut-off date for May 9, 2021.

This means that all those young people turning 18 years and above from May 10, 2021 to August 12, 2021 will be disenfranchised yet ECZ is on the high speed to implement the prison vote before sharing mechanisms with stakeholders.

We need fair respect of the law by our institutions unlike what we see.

I submit