THE MDC is nothing other than a bunch of frustrated petty bourgeois politicians seeking for a piece of the evil capitalist cake, says the Socialist Party.

Yesterday, The Mast reported a story where Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) secretary general Lucky Mulusa said the opposition party espouses best values from both socialism and capitalism.

Launched on October 12, 2020 in Lusaka, the MDC is headed by Felix Mutati.

On what ideology the recently launched MDC believed in, Mulusa, an accountant by profession, explained that the party would not advance practices from one ideology.

He noted that the MDC would pick best values from socialism and capitalism.

Socialist Party first vice-president and general secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali reacted to Mulusa’s remarks and asked: “why hide under some eclectic and contradictory statements?”

“The simple answer is that it’s good PR to talk about a middle-of-the-road approach. In a society where the masses of our people are marginalised and impoverished by the day, the MDC stand is tantamount to betrayal of the masses wanting transformative change,” Dr Musumali said, in a statement. “The MDC is nothing other than a bunch of frustrated petty bourgeois politicians seeking for a piece of the evil capitalist cake.”

He stated that Mulusa’s remarks pointed to a political entity and a bunch of people that are: “ideologically dishonest and may be even bankrupt.”

Dr Musumali argued that talking about pursuing practices that borrow from both capitalism and socialism was not in the realm of ideology.

He illustrated that all capitalist countries, including the USA, apply some selected socialist principles in certain key areas of society or under crises situation – like the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

But that, Dr Musumali contended, was not the same as saying they pursue a socialist ideology.

“Neither is their overall goal the building of a socialist society! Far from it! Socialist principles and practices are selectively applied to stabilise the system and provide a human face to an evil system,” Dr Musumali said. “The overall goal of bourgeois political parties is to entrench the capitalist system in which capitalists, the most economic powerful elite, have hegemony over the social, cultural, economic and political life of the respective countries.”

He added that in the same vein, a socialist country could never be pure socialist.

Dr Musumali explained that by definition, a socialist society is transitional.

He noted that a socialist society is built in a capitalist-dominated environment.

“It has therefore to socialise specific aspects of life whilst others remain capitalist. A pure socialist society is therefore a misnomer – it would have to be called a communist society,” Dr Musumali said.

“Today, we do not have a single country that has attained the status of a communist society. China is a socialist country whilst embracing aspects of capitalism. The political party in power has an overall goal to build a socialist and eventually a communist society.”

He added: “by allowing aspects of capitalism to grow, the Communist Party of China has not abrogated its overall goal at all.”

“In a world dominated by capitalism, some spheres of life will for a long time to come still embrace capitalist principles and practices,” Dr Musumali noted.

He explained that the sphere of ideology looks at the bigger questions of organising a class-based society and its inherent contradictions.

Dr Musumali pointed out that in a class society, the class that owns the critical means of production has huge control of the economic base.

“It also logically ensures that a supportive social, cultural, educational, legal, administrative, political and security superstructure emerge that protects its economic class interests,” he said.

“Understanding this interface between the economic base and superstructure is key to the positioning of ideology.”

He further indicated that socialists are honest about whose class interests they represent.

Dr Musumali said the mission of socialism is to end class-based exploitation of labour by capital.

“This is only possible through a revolutionary transformation where ownership of the economic base will be dominated by the working masses themselves, where the masses get to have a dominant say about the management of their natural resources [and] where the masses regain their human dignity from the slave-like conditions under which they live and work today!” he explained.

Meanwhile, Dr Musumali pointed out that to understand what the founders of the MDC believe in, “one has to look at what each one of them has said and written over the past years.”

“They are all unrepentant capitalist promoters! So why not just be upfront with it?” asked Dr Musumali.