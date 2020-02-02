Government has stabilised the price of mealie-meal to K136 following the recent intervention.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting services Dora Siliya said the cost of mealie-meal is expected to get lower when the new crop hits the market in April and May.

She was speaking when she toured Chimwemwe Radio Station in Ndola yesterday.

Ms. Siliya said government is also aware of some milling companies that are still selling mealie-meal at K180 and K200 and that measures were being put in place by the Ministry of Agriculture to address price distortion on the market.

She said government is supporting one million farmers with seed and fertiliser to increase production of crops like maize, cassava, millet, sorghum, potatoes and bananas, among others so that they can increase food production.

“We need to create a regulatory framework where there are formal exports to make money for exporters and for the country, ” she said.