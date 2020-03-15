By Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo

MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGES: PURELY ARTIFICIAL AND MAN MADE

We conducted a very successful operation to ascertain the root cause of this mealie meal supply problem in Lusaka.

We started our tour at Shoprite Kafue Road outlet and we ended up visiting Shoprite SoS and we intercepted a number of young boys who have been engaged by unscrupulous businessmen to buy the commodity in bulk from Shoprite after which they are selling at exorbitant prices in our compounds.

As part of our operation, these boys led us to one of the business persons involved in this illegal trade. From our investigations, we can report that this shortage of mealie meal is artificially induced and purely man made by criminal elements bent on tarnishing the good name of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. I have since engaged the Provincial Chairman to work with our party structures across the province and I will also be involving our District Commissioners to ensuring that this illicit activities is brought to an end.

As Lusaka Province Minister, I will not sit with folded arms and watch President Lungu’s name be tarnished by greedy business people.