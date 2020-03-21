LUSAKA PROVINCE MINISTER BOWMAN LUSAMBO WRITES…..

UPDATE: Mealie Meal Supply Situation in Lusaka Normalizing

I held a media interaction session on Friday to update the nation on how the Province is responding to the mealie meal situation. I am glad to report that as at Friday, the day when the ultimatum issued to millers to flood the market with mealie meal was elapsing, the supply situation had almost normalized.

I wish to commend the Millers who are on government tripartite list and are accessing maize from the Food Reserve Agency for having headed the call from His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu through my office to flood the market with mealie meal and to sell the commodity at K136 per 25Kg.

We still in discussions with the Millers to find ways of distributing the commodity to far-flung districts among them Luangwa, Chirundu and Rufunsa to ensure that other residents also access the commodity and benefit from lower prices.

During the same briefing, I took the opportunity to respond to bribery allegations levelled against the PF by my brother Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa of the UPND some UPND MPs were offered to vote for Bill 10. I challenged comrade Mweetwa to be magnanimous and provide the nation with evidence of who was bribed, who offered the bribes and where this so-called bribery took place.

If Hon. Mweetwa does not have that evidence, he will do the nation a lot of good to shut up and allow us to concentrate on more serious issues such as managing COVID19.