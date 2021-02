MEANWHILE NATO FORCES IN KABUSHI READIES FOR THE PF CONVENTION.

PF Security detail have indicated to CIC that a lethal abd highly armed group in Ndola’s Kabushi Constituency sponsored by Area member of parliament Hon Bowman Lusambo has geared it’s final game plan for the incoming PF convention in Kabwe.

The group called NATO FORCES is meant to supplement other forces from Kalimanshi to fight the intercity battalions. Bowman Lusambo and Stephen Kampyongo are in the showdown.

CIC PRESS TEAM