We want to show you some critical numbers to evaluate the performance of President Edgar Lungu when it comes to the economy.

Lungu became President in January 2015.

So he’s just clocked exactly 5 years in office.

Now look at this ;

PETROL

January 2015 (K7.60) / January 2020 (K17.80), this equates to a 134% increase in the cost of petrol in the 5 years Lungu has been President.

US DOLLAR

January 2015 (K6.45) / January 2020 (K15. 00)

This equates to a 133% depreciation of the kwacha in the 5 years Lungu has been President.

MEALIE MEAL 25KG

January 2015 (K68) / January 2020 (K170)

This equates to a 135% increase in the cost of mealie meal in the 5 years Lungu has been President.

NATIONAL DEBT

January 2015 ($4.7 Billion) / January 2020 ($11.2 Billion)

This equates to a 138% increase in national debt in the 5 years Lungu has been President.

INFLATION

January 2015 (7.81%) / January 2020 (13.9%)

This equates to an 80% increase in the inflation rate in the 5 years Lungu has been President.

This is a clear comparison of the situation he inherited in 2015 and where he has brought us in 2020.

These are all accurate and verifiable numbers, with records kept.

We challenge anyone who disputes these numbers to show us proof of verifiable alternative numbers.

These are ERB, CSO,BOZ, MOF AND MAZ numbers.

These numbers show extremely poor performance by the President.

You can see a pattern here, on average living expenses have increased by 135% in the 5 years of the Lungu presidency.

Fellow Zambians, the captain of the ship is blind, we better jump off this ship before we sink completely. -NDC