By Bruce Nyirenda/10.04.20

The Media Liason Committee of Zambia(MLC), has told President Edgar Lungu that his reputation has been dented for running a government administration that has overseen the closure of two media Houses in the ‘Post Newspaper’ and ‘Prime TV’. In a letter to Lungu dated 10th April 2020 and signed by the Chairperson Enock Ngoma, the MLC demanded for an urgent meeting to resolve the crisis.

“Sir, we are worried and deeply saddened by this development. We are more so scared for the future of the media industry, especially as we approach the 2021 general election. The closure of Prime TV if allowed, will become the second media house to the Post Newspaper to be closed during your tenure as Republican President and leader of the Patriotic Front. This trend of using statutory bodies to intimidate and close media institutions will continue to dent your administration’s good governance record and promotion of press freedom”, read part of the letter.