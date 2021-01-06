By Prisca Lumingu-Banda

Medical Stores Limited has disclosed that it distributed condoms and gloves to the public that did not meet the required standards set by the Zambia Bureau of Standards in September, 2020.

Appearing before the public accounts committe this afternoon, Medical Stories Limited managing director Chikuta Mbewe says the condoms and gloves which were distributed were not safe for use.

Mr. Mbewe also disclosed that the Ministry of Health authorized the distribution of health kits despite knowing that the kits did not meet the required standards.

And ZABS revealed that it conducted tests on the condoms and gloves on 23rd September, 2020 of which it revealed that they did not meet the required standards.

But ZAMRA admitted that there has been an oversight by the institution to not recall the products from the market because the authority has been waiting for other test confirmations from Zimbabwe.

However Ministry of Health permanent secretary administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo stated that she was not aware of who authorized the distribution of the unsafe health Kits.

The condoms and gloves in question are still on the market for public use.