15 YEAR OLD ‘COMMANDER’ WHO OWNS 2 VEHICLES

Meet Innocent Chilufya a15 year old Lilanda based kid who has been groomed to be a ‘Commander’

He has already established himself within the rank and file of PF structures in Matero and he is known as ‘Comander Kanono’

He owns two toyota corolla vehicles which are currently on taxi rank.

He lost his parents while he was still a baby and was raised by an uncle who is blind and disabled.

When he was 8 years old , Innocent Chilufya would go to town on foot to look for peice work. From there he managed to support his uncle and by the age of 13, he had enough money through various business ventures, to buy a motorbike which he later sold and bought a vehicle. He immediately put the vehicle on taxi rank and it helped him buy another one.