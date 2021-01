MEET AFRICA’S LONGEST SERVING PRESIDENTS

1. Cameroon 🇨🇲 Paul Biya. 87yrs, in office since 1982.

2. Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶 Teodoro Obiang Nguema. 78yrs. In office since 1979.

3. Republic of the Congo 🇨🇬 Denis Sassou Nguesso. 77yrs. In office since 1979

4. Uganda 🇺🇬 Yoweri Museveni. 76yrs. In office since 1986.

They all have ran for re-election or have expressed interest to run again.

