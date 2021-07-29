MEET AFRICA’S YOUNGEST LAWYER WHO COMPLETED SECONDARY SCHOOL AT 13

DENIED ENTRY INTO UNIVERSITY TO STUDY LAW IN NIGERIA BECAUSE OF BEING UNDERAGE, THE YOUNG GIRL WENT TO INDIA AND IS NOW MAKING AFRICA PROUD AS SHE BECOMES THE YOUNGEST LAWYER

Esther Chukkuwene is a Nigerian Young lady that finished secondary School at the age of 13, but denied admission in college in Nigeria saying she is underage.

Her father picked up the challenge and sent her to India to study Law. She graduated with flying colors then came back to Nigeria and studied everything about Nigerian law under one year, she took her law school exams and came out successful.

She has now been called to the Bar as Solicitor and Advocate of Supreme Court Of Nigeria ..

Congratulations Barrister..❤️😍😘

-Ossai/GEAC