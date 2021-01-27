MEET BROTHERS JOB AND TINASHE, THE FIRST EVER TO UNDERGO KIDNEY TRANSPLANT IN ZAMBIA

Kidney failure is a terrible disease that we need to fight. Currently two out of ten people suffer from it in Zambia and most people are unaware of it. Research findings say that Kidney disease might be due to hypertension, diabetic, alcohol abuse, unhealthy diet and other diseases.

Two brothers Job and Tinashe Kashweshi underwent the first ever kidney transplant in Zambia which was conducted at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) on 24th October 2018. Job received the kidney and his brother Tinashe was the donor.

Out of a waiting list of about 30 kidney disease patients; Job was the only one that underwent a Kidney transplant. The two brothers explained that many people continue to suffer from this disease mainly because they do not have Kidney donors and in most unfortunate cases would be donors often get discouraged because of misinformation and myths.

The two brothers believe that there is need to educate kidney donors and prepare them psychologically to help the growing number of kidney disease patients who need kidney transplants.

In view of the above, Job and Tinashe have started a kidney awareness campaign to share their story and teach people about kidney health.

Credit: Fyambe