Just a short brief about Tumelo.

Hon Tumelo was born and partly grew up in Mwandi Royal Village, in Mwandi District of Western province. She started her primary education at Magumwi primary school in Mwandi. She later went on to complete her secondary school at Choma Secondary School and subsequently went on to study Bachelor of Arts in Development Studies and Industrial Psychology. She graduated from the University of Zambia and later pursued MBA- Management Strategy and Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Zambia (UNZA).

Work Experience

– She worked as the Security Supervisor at the University of Zambia.

– She then went on to do internship with Zesco Ltd for 6 months and subsequently took up lecturing at the University of Zambia, under extension studies.

– She then joined the Judiciary of Zambia in 2014, where she was attached to the Supreme Court and High Court of Zambia.

– Until she left to work as the Legal Officer for Innovate General Insurance.

– She is currently the Director at a company called HS and C Ltd.

– She has also been serving as CEO/Co-President of an NGO called Impacting Lives Foundation (ILF) an entity she co-founded in 2012.

Hon TUMELO is married to Lusaka based Lawyer Chola Jonah Musonda and has three children, two girls and one boy.