Meet Felistus Mwanza, a female bus conductor

Felistus Mwanza works on minibuses operating between the John Howard-Chawama-City Market route.

In an encounter with Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba she was asked; What are the challenges that you face from customers, drivers and bus stop youths?

“Boss ninchito iyi, nikulimba, ili chabe monga nchito ili yonse…ni ku chita deliver!” (It has challenges like every job, you have to be resilient, work hard and ensure that you deliver).