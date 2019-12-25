MURDER OR SICKNESS?

The lady pictured below is called Emma, with her daughter Smile. Emma allegedly drowned her daughter and lied to her friends that the little angel fell sick and was taken to Agha Khan Hospital Nairobi where doctors examined the baby and found nothing.

There are NO records in the said hospital and the baby was found DEAD 3 days later floating in a swampy area in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

Emma even went ahead and formed a WhatsApp group for contributions and lied to the same friends that she had already buried the Angel. FACT is, the body of this young girl is still lying at City Mortuary. She even dumped her daughter’s clothes in a litter bin!

That was too fast, right?

We therefore call upon Kenyans of goodwill to raise this alarm and ensure that the matter is investigated so that Smile can find justice.

Father/Whistleblowers’ contact is +254713077553

~Shared by Newton Kapiyo