For young people, Chinedu Ikedieze might not be a big name as other rising teen stars but for many Nigerians who shared lovely memories of 2000’s movies, Chinedu or Aki is an unforgettable name.

Who is Chinedu Ikedieze?

Chinedu Ikedieze or popularly called Aki is a famous Nigerian comic actor with distinctive small size figure. He and his colleague Osita Iheme (a.k.a Pawpaw) are often referred as baby dwarfs and they are among the most successful comedians in Nollywood industry. Chinedu Ikedieze’s net worth is $3.5 million, equivalent to ₦1.2 billion.

Chinedu Ikedieze has a net worth of ₦1.2 billion.

Chinedu Ikedieze first joined Nollywood in 2000 but it’s not until 2003 that he was widely recognized after starring in the breakthrough movie “Aki na Ukwa.”

Chinedu Ikedieze age: Can you guess?

Based on his figure, one may easily mistake him for a secondary schoolboy but this man is already 43 years old. Chinedu Ikedieze was born on December 12, 1977 in Bende, Abia State.

Who is Chinedu Ikedieze wife?

Chinedu Ikedieze got married to a Nigerian fashion designer named Nneoma Nwaijah. Their wedding took place on November 26th, 2011 in Nneoma’s hometown – Isala Mbano, Imo State. The wedding of Chinedu and Nneoma got wide media coverage in Nigeria

One time rumour of Chinedu Ikedieze death: harmless jokes or cruel evils?

Sometimes in 2018, there was a wide spread rumours that he died. I just can’t understand why people are searching “Is Chinedu Ikedieze dead” or “Chinedu Ikedieze died.” In a pool of unsorted data and also misleading information, readers may take in fake news without any doubt.

Chinedu Ikedieze wasn’t dead. And the death rumoured was that of his younger brother who died of Sickle Cell Anaemia in 2009. Due to this, the actor is always touched whenever he sees sick children.

Chinedu is operating charity funds to help disadvantaged children.

He promised to never be poor again to protect his family as well as founded charity organization to support vulnerable children.

Chinedu Ikedieze house and cars.

Chinedu Ikedieze resides in Lagos and his new house still under construction.

The couple is reported to own houses in east Nigeria, in Abia State to be more exact.

The couple is reported to own houses in east Nigeria, in Abia State to be more exact. The wealthy actor also has an exquisite lounge located in Surulere, a fashion label named Nizik, a travelling agency and an entire football academy.

Not just at acting, Chinedu is good at running business as well

Currently, Chinedu Ikedieze and wife are residing in an apartment in Omole Phase 1, Lagos but close sources reveal that they will soon move out. Their new house project has been launched for a while and it’s ¾ completed.

Chinedu Ikedieze cars.

Talking about Chinedu Ikedieze cars, the actor isn’t interested in showing off his properties but is willing to buy expensive gifts for his beloved wife.

A recent reports said that just in one month, Chinedu Ikedieze has welcomed 2 brand new cars into his garage, which are an Infiniti Jeep FX for him and a Honda Accord (special edition) for Nneoma.

The Infiniti Jeep FX is estimated to cost at least ₦20 million while the classic Accord is priced at around ₦10 million.

Besides these 2 new cars, the artist was caught sight of riding in other luxury automobiles as below:

Porsche Carrera 911 – ₦38 million

The Nollywood comedian posed along the white luxury Porsche, showing he’s living large. The price of this car model is estimated at around ₦38 million.

Chinedu in white and white Porsche

Aki has a good taste of fashion huh?

Hummer stretch limousine – ₦75.2 million – the most expensive model in Chinedu Ikedieze’s car collection

You may think aforementioned Porsche is extravagant enough but this Hummer indicates a much more lavish lifestyle. Paparazzi has seen Chinedu Ikedieze driving this Hummer to a film setting and speculated he must pay over ₦70 million for this.

Mercedes Benz E300 – ₦19.2 million

A rich person will never miss a Mercedes-Benz E Class for his daily ride comfort and Chinedu Ikedieze is not an exception. Based on this car price on the market, it’s priced at roughly ₦19.2 million.

Toyota Camry – ₦13.8 million – the most modest model in Chinedu Ikedieze’s car fleet

The famous Nigerian comedian and wife used to be captured getting off a Toyota Camry car, which was evaluated at above ₦13 million.

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme friendships

No need to introduce, Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme are not only the best pair of comedians who rocked our TV screen with blockbusters but also a model friendship.

Sometimes ago, Osita Iheme posted a picture of himself and his best friend on a social network where he called Chinedu Ikedieze the precious gift God gave to him years ago.

Osita called Chinedu the precious gift from God

Back in 2015 when the duo faced different choices in supporting 2 Presidents, many were afraid their friendship might end. While Chinedu Ikedieze remained loyal to Goodluck Jonathan, Osita chose to follow President Buhari. Both actors were actively involved in activities during the Presidential campaign.

However, after the rough time, i found that 2 friends maintained a cordial relationship and whole-heartedly respected the other’s choice. And as you can see, Osita’s post is the most obvious evidence for this long-lasting friendship.

Aki and Pawpaw movies

Together going through 15 years in the Nollywood industry, both actors have gained tremendous achievements namely the Lifetime Achievement Award at African Movie Academy Awards in 2007.

Either of them used to pair with other famous actors like Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie, Clem Ohameze, Kanayo. O Kanayo and Ramsey Nouah, but the best combination will always be two of them only.

Aki and Pawpaw – the legendary duo of Nollywood

Aki and Pawpaw have featured in over 50 movies most of which are well-received by Nigerians and closely attached to one’s child time.

Below is the list of Aki and Pawpaw movies for you to recall your childhood!

Chinedu Ikedieze can be short but hardly is there anyone to reach that height in the Nollywood industry like him and his fellow – Osita Iheme. Clearly, Chinedu Ikedieze has earned a great deal from his movies and other business, proved by pictures of Chinedu Ikedieze house and cars