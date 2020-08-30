By Trinko Jr

MEET MR EDGAR LUNGU THE FIRST LAWYER TO STEAL FROM THE WIDOW IN THE WELDI.

Enough of the story of privatization it doesn’t exit, let us discuss about reality things here.

You maybe wondering why there is much corruption in PF government, it’s because their leader is exposed to that and he believes that stealing from the poor is one of the shortest way of getting rich, the story is well known that the man have been robbing people by trick for a long time now.

He was suspended by LAZ for stealing from the widow when he was masquerading as a lawyer, he also got away with the money meant for retirees of Larfage. Is that kind of a leader Zambians could trust? Wala TAKAPITE, just imagine stealing from the poor? The man is somehow cursed that why things are not good under his leadership.

HH is a clean man, no scandals of theft, no any suspension in his life that’s why he is 100% qualified to lead Zambia, he’s our next Republican president, come 2021 Ni BALLY Wabonse.

We don’t want robberies is public offices.

I leave it here….

Trinko Junior– Little disciple of BALLY…

CIC PRESS TEAM ©2020