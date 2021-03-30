MEET MUGO, THE KENYAN MAN WHO ASKED TO BE CRICIFIED TO THANK JESUS FOR SAVING HIM

On Good Friday of 1987 as the Lunatic Express made its way to Mombasa island, the passengers couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw a man nailed to a cross on Kibarani hill. On board the train was a journalist with a local media film who had run out of film and so couldn’t take the epic pic which would have won him a Pulitzer prize.

The man was David Mugo. Mugo attempted to have himself crucified for the second time. His attempt at crucifixion three years earlier had been thwarted, but not that 1987 Good Friday when he was successfully nailed to the cross and became a national sensation after police ‘uncrucified’ him from the wooden cross, and he was charged attempted suicide.

Mugo, variously described as an ‘artist’ and at other times a ‘street hawker,’ asked his friends to hammer 23-inch nails into his hands on a cross, from where he was found in nothing but a towel round his waist.

In a spectacle that had the country’s tongues wagging, Mugo was found hanging on the cross in a gesture he said was aimed at thanking Jesus Christ for having saved his life on three separate occasions – during seven days at sea on a makeshift raft in 1976, a bus crash in 1979 and a three-month bout of cholera.

Apparently Mugo, who has since died, had tried to achieve the feat way back in 1984 but the police were not as enthusiastic and prevented him from being “crucified”.

Police and church authorities objected to Mugo’s plan because they were opposed to suicide, which is condemned by church doctrine and is illegal in Kenya.

Mugo stressed that he did not intend to die on the cross, just to suffer.

Before his action, Mugo had travelled to the capital to try and arrange a meeting with Maurice Cardinal Otunga, the Bishop of Nairobi, to find out why the church opposed his plan.

“I want to be nailed on the cross by my hands and legs for 15 minutes and then to be taken away by ambulance,” Mugo said, adding that he had all the necessary equipment and would pay the seven people needed about $15 (Sh1,500) each.

He would imitate Jesus who refused to speak to the Roman centurions who arrested Him, by remaining mum and refusing to answer questions from the police who would arrest him after having himself nailed on a cross in the Kibarani area of Mombasa.

For his troubles, he was taken to court where Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Injene Indeche ordered a mental examination on the man who vowed to go on hunger strike demanding the place of his crucifixion be preserved as a sacred shrine and a mosque or church built on it.

Mugo was later thrown into the sea from a cargo ship in which he had stowed away, but he survived, and to thank God, he attempted the seventh crucifixion which the police considered to be ‘felonies.’ The Mombasa court acquitted David Mugo who was later arrested for being ‘drunk and disorderly’ in April 1988.

