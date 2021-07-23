MEET NAMASIKU SITUMBEKO THE SOCIALIST CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF LIVINGSTONE MAYOR

NAMASIKU Situmbeko is the Socialist Party’s candidate to become mayor of Livingstone and says she is looking forward to helping overcome the many challenges her city faces.

Situmbeko, who was born and educated in Livingstone and is a teacher by profession, says education, unemployment, healthcare, sanitation, clean and safe drinking water and support for peasant farmers are on her agenda.

“I am ready to work with my fellow people who need a social and approachable leader,” she said. “We need transparency, a nation free from corruption and the inclusion of women in governance.”

Situmbeko is currently studying for bachelor’s degree in history and religious studies at David Livingstone College of Education.