MEET NEWLY APPOINTED ZESCO BOARD MEMBER ENG CHARLES KAISA

Mr Kaisala graduated from CBU in 1983 and is registered with Engineers Registration Board of Zambia and is a member of the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ)

He is a Generation of Power System expert specialising in Transmission of Extra High Voltage Systems.

He has worked for Central African Power Corporation, Copperbelt Power Company (CPC), ZCCM Nkana Division and ZESCO