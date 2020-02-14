ADAMAWA-(MaraviPost)-The people of Koma in the Northern part of Adamawa State, who speak Shamba language are of the belief that if women wear clothes, they would incur the wrath of the gods which may lead to their death or barrenness.

It was also revealed that as a mark of acceptance, a Koma man may share his wife with friends, especially visitors.

Till date this is still practiced in The village of Koma and they don’t plan on abolishing it any time soon. This world is indeed dynamic

