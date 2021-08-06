God’s creations are unique and amazing.

A supposed normal human being has features like five toes but have you ever seen people with two toes before? Well let’s meet the vaDoma tribe, also known as Doma or Dema, they are otherwise known as Bantwana which is translated, descendants or children.

The Vadoma tribe, also known as Doma or Dema, is the only hunter-gatherer tribe in Zimbabwe living in the Kanyemba region around the basins of a tributary of the Zambezi River Valley. The Vadoma tribe is said to be the oldest tribe in Africa.

The tribe is famous for having the rare genetic condition known as Ectrodactyly or lobster claw syndrome. This is the absence of one or more fingers or toes at birth.

The condition resulted in the tribe being referred to as the “two-toed” or “ostrich-footed” tribe.

It is against the tribal law for members to marry outside the group and as a result, the two-toed condition does not spread to other tribes.

Those with the condition are not considered disabled in the community and it is believed that their toes enable them to climb trees better.

They are popular due to their exceptional human features and way of life.

They have two feet and are forbidden to marry outside their tribe as this medical condition is genetically passed on from one generation to the other.

They can’t also wear shoes or play football because of the shape of their feet.

They are capable of walking but not without some difficulties as they walk upright to hunt and gather food.

It is also hard for them to run.

Many see this condition as an abnormality but the Doma people hold a different view.

They claim to have emerged from a baobab tree with other versions stating that their ancestors were like bird beings who appeared from the skies and established their abode on earth who later had interactions with women and mix their DNA to produce offsprings.

They boast of their ability to climb trees and are proud to be descendants of extraterrestrial beings.

Their condition is known scientifically as ‘Ectrodactlyl’ which causes them to grow toes, they don’t have middle toes and the other two toes are turned in.