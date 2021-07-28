MEET THE CURRENT ITALIAN SENATOR WHO IS A NIGERIAN OF Igbo DESCENT

Senator Tony Chike Iwobi.

Tony Iwobi is an Italian politician currently serving as a Senator Under the platform of Lega Nord. He was born on 27 April 1955 in Gusau, Zamfara State to Igbo parents.

He attended Primary and Secondary school in Nigeria before proceeding to Manchester, England where he studied Economics with a specialization in Marketing and Business Management. In 1976, Iwobi migrated to Italy on a student visa and obtained a degree in Accounting from a University in Triviglio. He also has other higher qualifications in Computer Science from the USA and Italy.

After his studies, he worked as a computer scientist with Data Communication Labs Ltd, AMSA, and Roveredo before joining Italian politics. He became a member of Lega Nord in 1993 and was elected municipal councilor for the party in Sparano. He also served as an assessor with the responsibility of social service from 2010 to 2014.

Iwobi was elected to the Italian Senate in 2018, becoming the first black man in Italy to hold that position.

He is married to an Italian woman, Lucia, and has two children – Elisabetha and Clifford.