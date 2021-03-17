MEET THE GUY WHO COINED AND MADE “KU WIRE” POPULAR INTO REAL LIFE SITUATIONS

He goes by the name Boss D.

He is a musician, song writer and music producer who has been in the background of Zambian music industry since 2001.

Mathew Boss D Kaluba has worked with alot of Zambian music legends such as MC Wabwino and the late Alubusu.

Boss D started using the Term “Ku Wire” since 2017 after his cousin who is a bus driver complained about his bus being impounded everyday at Central Police “Ku Wire” each time they made a program.

Boss D narrates that sometimes he would hire his cousins bus to take them for a video shooting and the cousin would request to do 1 or 2 trips before he takes them and by the time they get ready and call him, he will tell them “nili ku wire” pa central police.

Boss D came to believe that “ku wire” is not a good place cause each time his cousin told him “nili ku wire” nothing worked out.

Boss D adopted “ku Wire” for anything not workable and he populised it in Matero when he was working for EleMark Studios.

Show him some love ba Zambia❤️