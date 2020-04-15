MEET THE MOST ABUSED PRESIDENT WHO NEVER CLOSED A MEDIA HOUSE😭😭😭😭😭😭

Mwanawasa was the most abused president. Sata used to have field day insulting and pouring scorn and ridicule on Levy. He was allowed to campaign 360 days. Radio Phoenix almost became his personal campaigning tool.

Despite all these Levy never interfered in his Party mobilization efforts. Levy never closed a single Newspaper or TV. This is because he believed in freedom of expression and had nothing to fear. Losing power was not something that made him lose sleep. He was simply selfless. No wonder people used to praise him that “Mwanawasa ni lawyer wama lawyer”. He was simply the best.