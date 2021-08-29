Meet Brigadier General Collins Barry of the Zambia Air Force born from a Scottish father who was a Technical Drawing Teacher at Solwezi Technical School.
His mother is Kaonde from North Western Province.
Brigadier General Barry has worked and trained a lot of pilots in the Zambia Air Force.
According to NorthWestern Newsline, there is no need to trouble yourself looking for English words when you meet him, just speak Kaonde.
He is part of the disaster response team in Mumbwa.
Nice one kulibe corruption kubazungu muzibiletu. Congratulations Boss and Bwana. Nice one Bally!
Well done Bally
Thanks Bally, sata appointed Guy Muzungualibemano Scott. Thanks for remembering this gorgetten soul who worked hard to be recognized. We thank you Mr President and pray that our Barry will work ethically and and and value.