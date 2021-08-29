Meet Brigadier General Collins Barry of the Zambia Air Force born from a Scottish father who was a Technical Drawing Teacher at Solwezi Technical School.

His mother is Kaonde from North Western Province.

Brigadier General Barry has worked and trained a lot of pilots in the Zambia Air Force.

According to NorthWestern Newsline, there is no need to trouble yourself looking for English words when you meet him, just speak Kaonde.

He is part of the disaster response team in Mumbwa.