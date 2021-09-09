Love is so wonderful when you are with the right person and in the name of love we’ve seen people do the weirdest of things, and those who were never had affection may never discern the strength of love.

This is the tale of one of the most influential commander in chief in the world Emmanuel Macron who is the president of France. His love affair with his partner demonstrates the power of love and how it can survive all impediments.

French President was born in 1977, while his wife Brigitte Macron, was born in 1953, his wife is 24years older than him, in other words Brigitte Macron,his wife could give birth to him.

His then class teacher had a daughter who was his class-mate. Everybody including his parents thought this teacher’s daughter was his girlfriend nope they were wrong.

He fell in love with his class teacher when he was 15.

She was “happily married” with 3 kids. now the “happily married” is relative in this context. At 17, he promised to marry her. She was at the time 42 years. They got married in 2007.

The pair have proven that age does not matter when it comes to pure love, Brigitte even resigned her job as a lecturer and supported her husband’s political intention and to God be the glory he served the president of one of the most influential country in the world.

