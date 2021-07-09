MEET THE ‘SHE-REF’ THAT HANDLED THE ZAMBIA VS LESOTHO GAME

32 year old Akhona Makalima is the referee that officiated the Cosafa encounter between Zambia and Lesotho.

She is the first certified female soccer referee in South Africa, where she officiates for FIFA, the Premier Soccer League, the SASOL Women’s League, and the South African Football Association (SAFA)

By the age of 23, Akhona was traveling the country refereeing matches and has 10 years experience as a referee.

Sources say she is very soft spoken, very down to earth and very fit and means business that the minute you propose to Akhona you’re gone.

She is a Human Resources Management Graduate!212608339_204190978374983_6348203411579411894_n

