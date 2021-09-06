THE AFRICA’S LIBERATION VOODOO

MOVEMENT!

Meet the Voodoo man who allegedly accompanied the soldiers that arrested president Alpha Conde in Guinea.

These are traditional hunters of the mandingo tribe mostly found in Guinea, Mali and Bukinafaso. They are called DONSO.

The coup leader Mamadou Doumbouya was a “caporal” in the French “legion d’honneur”. He returned to Guinea in 2018 and Condé appointed/promoted him as Major.

In 2019 for his third term, he needed a loyal commander of the special forces to support his move: he promoted the guy to colonel and did a reshuffle to put him in charge of a batalion. He created the “monster” who has toppled him today.

This is what corruption, the politicization of the Army can result to.

Why are coups becoming rampant again in Africa?