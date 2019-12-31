The 2019 British Fashion Awards is one of the glitziest nights of the year, (often referred to as the ‘Oscars’ of British fashion), where the top players in the industry are recognised for their incredible talent.

One of the most highly anticipated awards of the night is undoubtedly Model of the Year and this year’s line up was one of the most diverse to date.

Adesuwa Aighewi joined previous nominees Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow for the coveted title.

It’s no mean feat to be honoured with the prestigious accolade, with a load of notable names previously winning the Model of the Year title.

Kate Moss won the first award back in 2001 and again 2006, while the most recent winners include Kaia Geber last year, Adwoa Aboah in 2017, Gigi Hadid in 2016, Jourdan Dunn in 2015 and 2008 and Cara Delevingne in 2014 and 2012.

So yeah, winning Model of the Year is a pretty major deal and solidifies your place in the British fashion industry, AKA you’ve officially made it.

And last night, Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech took home the 2019 crown, beating out the likes of Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow.

It’s been an incredible year for the 19-year-old beauty whose meteoric rise in the industry has seen her become of 2019’s most in-demand models.

Adut served up pure elegance on the red carpet in a strapless emerald green velvet and taffeta dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, paired with crystal drop earrings and bedazzled silver rhinestone heels and a matching clutch.

Adut has had huge support from the industry, including British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful and supermodel Naomi Campbell who have taken the superstar under their wing.

