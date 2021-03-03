A Victoria Falls-based prophet is making waves for his apparent ability to “diagnose” and minister to people over WhatsApp. Musawenkosi Vundla, who calls himself Thwasa Lodumo, says he only needs a picture sent over WhatsApp and the person’s full name to be able to diagnose their issues.

According to the local publication The Chronicle, after diagnosing the person’s issues, Vundla uses prayers and anointed water to fix their issues. He is a registered prophet through the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe.

Despite his Christian background, Vundla also uses traditional herbs in some cases although he is adamant that he is not a Sangoma or an Inyanga. He is currently in the process of registering with the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association (Zinatha).

Speaking to the Chronicle, Vundla said,

“I started as a prophet but a vision from my ancestral spirits appeared to me instructing me to also use herbs. This is different from traditional healing or inyanga. When a person comes to consult, I pray for them and if the solution needs traditional herbs I prescribe and administer them the same way I do with anointed water and iziwasho (concoctions used by prophets). Thwasa Lodumo doesn’t mean I am an inyanga, it’s just a trade name for people to identify me. All it means is that I use both traditional herbs and prophecy.

Outlining how he carries out consultations on WhatsApp and Facebook, the prophet said,

“One can send his or her name and surname or picture on WhatsApp and I use the information to establish their problems. I then explain my findings to the client and if he or she is happy that’s when I prescribe a solution. I use Facebook to do live prophecy and link up with clients but then revert to WhatsApp platform for consultation for purposes of privacy.

“It works as long as the client follows instructions as explained. The challenge sometimes is network and data but I make sure I have enough data to be reachable all the time,”

Vundla who works from his base in Victoria Falls’ Chinotimba suburb and from his rural home in Sizinda says he has clients from all over the world.

“I have clients all over the world and these comprise Zimbabweans in the Diaspora and some foreigners who are mostly referred by those I have assisted before. So far I haven’t had complaints from any of my clients but have many who come back to express their gratitude,” he said.

The young prophet also said that he does not change anything for his services. Despite this, however, he has done well for himself, due to the benevolence of his satisfied clients.