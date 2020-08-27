MEET TWINS WHO UNITED THEIR PARENTS AFTER DIVORCE …

By Walusungu Silweya

DO you think you have problems? Wait until you hear about someone’s difficulties and when we talk of divorce, Kabwe born and bred twins Brenda and Jacqueline Chilangisha circumscribe it all.

They say heartbreak is a loss and divorce is a piece of paper. Then in this world nothing is more painful watching your own parents breaking up. Divorce is always complicated especially when children are involved. Not only are there court issues but it cramped with conditions.

But the 20-year-old twins stimulated many after finding ways of encouraging their parents, who had been married for 22 years, and refused to be separated after their parents’ divorce.

In 2017, their parents decided to divorce. Their father went on to remarry. Brenda and Jacqueline decided to follow their father, leaving their three siblings to be with their mother.

“We were just focusing on prayers and encouraging our dad to get back to mum. Everything around us just became really sad, living with our stepmother and fearing going home without our dad,” Jacqueline said

“One of the other biggest factors for us was we never could fully trust a man or getting into a relationship because we feared we would have the same thing our parents did.”

Brenda added that the pain, stress and depression affected every aspect of their lives.

“… and parents who are divorced should think of their children because its them who suffer more. The countless nights we spent crying in bed. But we thank God, we had courage to convince them to be together,” she said.

Marriage experts say if you spend your time hoping someone will suffer the consequences for what they did to your heart, you are allowing them to hurt you a second time in your mind.

As they say, “We are the architect of our destiny.” What we achieve is what we resolve to do. There will always be someone who will be a source of encouragement and support us.

By Walusungu Silweya

Co-founder/Director

Twins Plus Foundation

Contact Us: +260965000755