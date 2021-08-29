MEET YOUR NEW DEPUTY INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE IN CHARGE OF ADMINISTRATION

Meet Doris Nayame, the newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of police in charge of administration.

Dorris Nayame has been recalled back from retirement by President Hakainde Hichilema and appointed DIG admin.

She was retried in national interest by the former Ruling party PF as a Deputy commisioner of police, she once served as Director for legal affairs at the zambia police, she went into law practice after being retired and has been recalled and promoted to ranks ahead of what she was retired on.

Congratulations.

Credit: Chanda John Chimba