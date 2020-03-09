Meet Zambia’s Richest Youngest Millionaire. His names are Spax Mulenga.

Spax, Zambia’s richest youngest millionaire is based on the Copperbelt Province in the once Zambia’s cleanest town Chingola.

Relatives and neighbours exclusively reveal that Spax Mulenga who is a humble, cool quiet guy doesn’t boast about his riches with his minimal education, he does not have high school qualifications.

He owns a mining company ‘Spax Mining’ and at 27, he has assets worth over K800 Million. Spax had managed to assemble his own small team which got him the product(sacks of copper ores;malachite). He was very disciplined and had an eye for the future. He managed to fend off competition and started diversifying into mining machinery / vehicles. From there, he learned more and became even more of a professional in his field and enlarged his clientele and connections. He doesn’t waste money anyhow; thanks to his disciplined nature.